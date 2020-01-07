|
|
Roxie P. Hart
Fuquay-Varina
Mrs. Roxie Ann Pleasant Hart, age 64, of Fuquay, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday January 2, 2020, at her home after an extended period of declining health.
Roxie was born on June 18,1955, daughter of James and Reba Pleasant, both deceased, of Fuquay NC. Roxie was educated in the Fuquay NC school system and was a graduate of Wake Community College. After college, Roxie became an employee Carolina Power and Light Company/Duke Energy where she was a faithful employee for 22 years, retiring in 1997. Subsequently, Roxie became a leasing agent with Carolantic Realty for 10 years. She was serving on the Board of Directors of Town and Country Farms Inc at the time of her death.
Roxie married Woodrow Wilson Hart Jr. on November 6, 1977, and to this union was born one son, Jonathan Wilson Hart Jr. Roxie adored her son and followed him all over North Carolina in his school activities most significantly his baseball career.
In addition to her parents, Roxie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Conrad Adcock and her paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Curry Pleasant.
Roxie is survived by her husband Woodrow Wilson Hart Jr. (Woody) of the home, son Jonathan Wilson Hart and wife Heather of Siler City, NC, and two grandchildren, Taylor and Hadley, and a sister, Susan Vaughn and husband, nephew and niece, Joshua and Lacy, and great-niece, Olivia, all of Fuquay. In addition, Roxie is survived by nieces Mary Susan Lanier, Kelly Sue Thomas Meyer and husband, David, Joelle Thomas-Usrey and husband, Jon, and nephews Michael Lanier and wife Pam, Lyn Thomas and wife Ashley.
A celebration of Roxie's life will be conducted in the chapel of Thomas Funeral Home, Fuquay, NC on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 11:00 AM with burial to follow in Harnett Memorial Park, Lillington, NC. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 7, 2020