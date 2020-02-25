Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
1928 - 2020
October 15, 1928 - February 22, 2020

Garner

Roy C. Harris, 91, passed away February 22, 2020. A native of Franklin County, NC, Roy was born October 15, 1928 to the late Reginald Vernon and Olivia Johnson Harris. He was a lifetime member of Garner Masonic Lodge #701 & a lifetime member of Garner Chapter #321, OES. Roy was employed for 37 years as a frozen food & dairy buyer for Winn Dixie Stores.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in the Bryan-Lee Funeral Home Chapel with entombment to follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6-8PM at the funeral home.

Roy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Gay Harris; son, Ricky Harris and wife, Leigh Anne; grandchildren, April Lombard and husband, Miguel and Ashleigh Harris; 2 great grandchildren, Alaina and Luke Lombard.

In addition to his parents, Roy was predeceased by his sisters, Pearl Gomo and Joyce Benson and a brother, Bob Harris.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the North Carolina Eastern Star Foundation, PO Box 97, Thomasville, NC 27361.

Condolences may be made to the family at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 25, 2020
