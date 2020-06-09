Roy Carroll
Chapel Hill
Roy Carroll, 90, died at home on June 5, 2020, with his wife of 67 years, Eleanor, by his side. Roy lived a life of unselfish service, honoring his family, his faith, his friends, his country, his colleagues, and his students.
Roy Carroll was born December 8, 1929, in England, Arkansas, to Troy Spurgeon and Florence Ella Carroll. He earned a B.A. in History from Ouachita State University and an M.A. and Ph.D. from Vanderbilt University. Selected as a Fulbright Scholar, he studied at the University of Leeds, England from 1958-59. He received fellowships for research at the Folger Shakespeare Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. and completed the Institute for Educational Management at Harvard University in 1987. He holds Honorary Doctorates from both Appalachian State University and the University of North Carolina-Asheville.
Roy served our country on the frontlines of the Korean War as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953. Upon his return from Korea, he married the love of his life, Eleanor Kate Moorefield, who he had met only three months before his deployment while stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia, and with whom he corresponded every day until his return. During the early years of their marriage, Roy completed additional study at Southwestern Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. He contributed to churches throughout his life as a teacher, deacon, interim pastor.
Roy began his career in higher education as an Assistant Professor of History and Political Science at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia from 1959 to 1965. From 1965-1969 he was Professor and Chair of History and Political Science at Armstrong State College in Savannah, Georgia. For the next decade, he was Chair of the History Department at Appalachian State University, in Boone, North Carolina and received the first I.G. Greer Distinguished Professorship for outstanding teaching, research, and public service. Dr. Carroll also received an endowed Distinguished Professorship in British Studies from the C.D. Spangler Foundation in 2007.
In January 1979, he began his two-decade career with the University of North Carolina General Administration, serving first as Vice-President for Planning for the 16-campus university system and then as Senior Vice-President and Vice-President for Academic Affairs. He also served as staff liaison to the UNC Board of Governor's Committee on Personnel and Tenure and as a principal spokesperson for the University before legislative committees and study commissions. From 1990-91, he served as interim chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Asheville.
One of the greatest honors of his career came in 2008, when Dr. Carroll was the recipient of the University Award of the Board of Governors. This award, the highest honor the Board bestows, is given to one or two persons a year for "illustrious service to higher education."
Roy was an avid reader and writer, loved history and poetry, and dedicated his life to scholarship and higher education. Even with his long list of accomplishments and recognition, those who knew him will remember the warmth, kindness, and empathy he extended to everyone. He made meaningful connections with all those he met. A master storyteller, Roy had a humorous story for every occasion and loved making people laugh. His quick wit, the knowing twinkle in his eye, and his wondrous sense of humor gave joy to all those around him.
In addition to his wife, Eleanor, Roy is survived by daughter Jane Livziey and her husband Kurt, daughter Linda Fritz and her husband John, and five grandchildren - Grayson Sanders, Aubrey Sanders, Justin Fritz, Harrison Fritz and Natalie Fritz. He created wonderful memories for his grandchildren, all of whom not only loved his clever stories and humor, but also loved playing his favorite games during every visit. Roy was the role model and shining light for our family, and he will be forever missed. He is also survived by a sister, Mary Lois Carroll Rice, and nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his sisters Ella Prude Carroll Case, Leota Carroll Harton and Dorthy Carroll Wesson, and his twin brother, Troy Carroll.
Roy fought his battle with Parkinson's with the same grace, determination, and dignity with which he lived his life. In lieu of flowers, Roy can be honored by making a tribute gift to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinsons.org/ways-to-give. Due to the current circumstances, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 9, 2020.