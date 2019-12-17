|
|
Roy Delbridge Spain
August 25, 1921 - December 11, 2019
Angier
Angier-
Roy Delbridge Spain of Angier, NC, formerly of Virginia Beach, Va, and Littleton, NC, died of pneumonia on December 11, 2019. He was 98. Born in Norlina, NC, to Janet Delbridge and Herman Foote Spain and reared in Littleton.
He was pre-deceased by his wife of 67 years Martha Farmer Spain, parents, step-father Joseph D. Pope, and siblings, Herman F. Spain, Carleen Miller, and "Dick" Pope.
Mr. Spain is survived by his daughters Carol Pifer, Angier, NC, and JoAnne Pollard of Leesville, LA as well as their husbands Ray and Kenny. Also surviving him are 2 grandsons Mark Pollard and wife Holly and Jonathan Pollard and wife Leila, 4 great-grandchildren Wyatt, Gabriel, Noah, and Elle. There are several nieces and nephews.
He was a 20 year veteran of the US Navy, serving during wartime and on the East and West Coasts of the USA, usually aboard destroyers and destroyer escorts. Then he worked as an electrical estimator for the US Army Corp of Engineers in Norfolk, Va., until his retirement to Littleton and Lake Gaston.
Mr. Spain was Mason over 67 years, frequently serving as secretary of the Royal Hart Lodge of Littleton, NC.
Visitation will be at 11 AM on December 17, 2019 at Littleton Baptist Church with the funeral following at 12 Noon and burial in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Littleton, NC.
Flowers are welcome as are memorials to Littleton Baptist Church, P O Box 216, Littleton, NC 27850 to the flower fund or to Neills Creek Baptist Church, 4200 Neills Creek Rd, Angier, NC 27501 to the building fund. In his memory, please donate a jar of peanut to a local food pantry or take to either church or to Blaylock Funeral Home, 109 Johnston ST, Littleton, NC 27850.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Littleton and online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 17, 2019