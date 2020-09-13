Roy Lofton Ellis



July 30, 1926 - September 11, 2020



Clayton



Roy Ellis, 94, died peacefully in his home after a brief decline in health. He was a veteran of WWII and a long-time employee of the Town of Clayton in a variety of roles: chief of police, manager of streets and sanitation, and cemetery supervisor. He loved the Clayton Fire Dept, where he served 20 years as a volunteer firefighter. He was predeceased by his wife, Esther Ellis, after 66 years of marriage. He is survived by his daughter, Sylvia Short (Doug), two grandchildren Kelli Short (Tiffany) and Brian Short (Melissa), and one great-grandchild (Caroline). A graveside service for friends and family will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Maplewood Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at McLaurin Funeral Home. Instead of flowers, consider a donation to Clayton Firefighters Association or Transitions HospiceCare.



