Roy Ellis
1926 - 2020
Roy Lofton Ellis

July 30, 1926 - September 11, 2020

Clayton

Roy Ellis, 94, died peacefully in his home after a brief decline in health. He was a veteran of WWII and a long-time employee of the Town of Clayton and a volunteer firefighter for 20 years. He was predeceased by his wife, Esther Ellis, after 66 years of marriage. He is survived by his daughter, two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. A graveside service for friends and family will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Maplewood Cemetery. Burial by McLaurin, Clayton. Instead of flowers, consider a donation to Clayton Firefighters Association or Transitions HospiceCare.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Maplewood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
9195537143
Guest Book sponsored by McLaurin Funeral Home

