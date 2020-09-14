Roy Lofton Ellis



July 30, 1926 - September 11, 2020



Clayton



Roy Ellis, 94, died peacefully in his home after a brief decline in health. He was a veteran of WWII and a long-time employee of the Town of Clayton and a volunteer firefighter for 20 years. He was predeceased by his wife, Esther Ellis, after 66 years of marriage. He is survived by his daughter, two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. A graveside service for friends and family will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Maplewood Cemetery. Burial by McLaurin, Clayton. Instead of flowers, consider a donation to Clayton Firefighters Association or Transitions HospiceCare.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store