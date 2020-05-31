Roy Elton Jackson Jr.
Roy Elton Jackson Jr.

Chesterfield, VA

Roy Elton Jackson Jr., 77, of Chesterfield, VA, went to be with the Lord on May 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Elton Jackson Sr. and Thelma R. Jackson. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betsy Revelle Jackson; two sons, Mike Jackson (Linda) and Chris Jackson (Emily); three grandchildren, Thomas, Spencer and Margot Jackson; brothers, Mike Jackson (Linda) and Eric Jackson (Kate); and many other loving family members and friends. Roy was a dedicated Christian and faithfully served his Lord and Savior. He retired from Sears after a long career in financial services. Roy loved spending time with his grandchildren, playing tennis, and watching Tar Heel basketball. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. Online condolences may be made at www.blileys.com. Roy's family would like to thank his caregivers, Carrie Hewes and Alease Blanton, for their wonderful care.

Published in The News and Observer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
