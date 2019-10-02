|
Roy Lynn Evans
Raleigh
Roy Lynn Evans, 68, departed this life September 27, 2019.
He is survived by Ann Morgan, loving companion for 29 years; brother, Marshall (Nita) Danenburg; sister, Kimberly Webb; uncle, Willard (Shirley) Partin; aunt, Nelda Byrd; a nephew, grandniece and nephew, and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by mother, Reba Clarice Thornton; brother, Jimmy Wayne Danenburg; grandparents, Yancy and Mary Partin.
Visitation will be at Cremation Society of the Carolinas, Raleigh, NC, Thursday, October 3, 2019, 6:00 to 7:00 pm with a Memorial Service at 7:00 pm.
Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 2, 2019