Services

Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
Roy Evans Obituary
Roy Lynn Evans

Raleigh

Roy Lynn Evans, 68, departed this life September 27, 2019.

He is survived by Ann Morgan, loving companion for 29 years; brother, Marshall (Nita) Danenburg; sister, Kimberly Webb; uncle, Willard (Shirley) Partin; aunt, Nelda Byrd; a nephew, grandniece and nephew, and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by mother, Reba Clarice Thornton; brother, Jimmy Wayne Danenburg; grandparents, Yancy and Mary Partin.

Visitation will be at Cremation Society of the Carolinas, Raleigh, NC, Thursday, October 3, 2019, 6:00 to 7:00 pm with a Memorial Service at 7:00 pm.

Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 2, 2019
