Roy Fagerberg


1926 - 2019
Roy V. Fagerberg

Jan. 31, 1926 - Sept. 24, 2019

Chapel Hill

It is with great sadness that the family of Roy Fagerberg announces his passing. Roy is preceded in death by his wife Alice Fagerberg and is survived by his loving partner Dee Loveland, his two children, Jeffrey Fagerberg (wife Kayla) of Milton MA and Stephanie Anderson of Chapel Hill NC, his 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Please visit www.walkersfuneralservice.com for the full obituary and details on a commemoration at his home on Oct. 5th.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 29, 2019
