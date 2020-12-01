Roy Gillespy
September 24, 1928 - November 27, 2020
Uniontown, Ohio - Roy Joseph Gillespy, 92, passed away peacefully at his home on November 27, 2020 with family at his side. He was born on September 24, 1928 in Saugerties NY to the late Roy and Mildred Gillespy.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Diane Gillespy of Uniontown OH, his four children, Roy Gillespy (Sharon) of Garner NC, Bonnie Mayer (Edward) of Saugerties NY, Brenda Poore (Thomas) of Laurel, MD, and Belinda Lloyd (Martin) of Wendell NC; two step children, Cindy Volk (William) of Akron, OH, and Gary Kelly of Charlotte, NC; 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and three siblings, Mervin Gillespy of SC, Darlyn Welch of CA and Richard Gillespy of ID. He was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Joan Murphy Gillespy, his son, Robert Gillespy and one sister, Janet Farrell.
Roy retired from IBM in Raleigh, NC after 31 years of service. He was also a volunteer fire fighter in Saugerties, NY for many years before moving to NC in 1976. He then enjoyed retirement starting in 1986 first in Cape Carteret, NC and then in The Villages, FL. Roy was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with all of his large family.
Private funeral services will be held at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro, NC on Saturday December 5, 2020 followed by burial at Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro NC. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association
or The American Diabetes Association
.
