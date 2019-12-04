Home

Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Corinth Baptist Church
13450 N Hwy 96
Zebulon, NC
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Corinth Baptist Church,
13450 N Hwy 96
Zebulon, NC
View Map
Roy Lee Denton


1949 - 2019
Roy Lee Denton Obituary
Roy Lee Denton

Wendell

Roy Lee Denton, 70, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born November 1, 1949 in Franklin County. Roy honorably served his country in the United States Army. He served during the Vietnam War and earned a Purple Heart. He retired as a maintenance supervisor from the NC Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh.

Funeral service 3:00 pm, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church, 13450 N Hwy 96, Zebulon. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:45 pm at the church.

Roy is survived by his wife, Faith Denton; daughter, Kelly Lane (Jason); grandchildren: Jackson Lane, Carson Lane; step-son, Adam Stewart; step-granddaughter, Erica Hurst; brother, Russell Denton (Sherry), brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Greg and Terry Wright, Susan Stewart, Amy and Randy Rose.

Roy was preceded in death by his first wife, Pamela Gail Denton; mother, Hettie Rae Cooke; step-father, Paul Cooke; nephew, Derek Denton.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 4, 2019
