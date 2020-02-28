Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Wake Forest, NC
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Beulah Christian Baptist Church
Roy Perry Sr.


1941 - 2020
Roy Perry Sr. Obituary
Roy Daniel Perry Sr.

December 1,1941 - February 26,2020

Wake Forest

Roy D. Perry, Sr. 78, passed away on Wednesday evening February 26, 2020 at Transitions Life Care in Raleigh. He was born in Wake County the son of the late Fennerson and Mary Carter Perry and was preceded in death by his wife; Barbara Jean King Perry.

A funeral service will be held at 2 o'clock Sunday afternoon March 1, 2020 at the Beulah Christian Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Perry is survived by his daughter; Donna Perry Soluri and husband Michael of Chapel Hill, a son; Danny Perry and wife Kim of Raleigh, grandchildren; Hannah Perry, Nicholas and Isabella Soluri, a brother; Donald Perry of Wake Forest, sisters; Paulette Parrish and Vickie Cozart both of Wake Forest.

Memorial contributions can be made to Transitions Life Care Hospice 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh, NC 27607

Friends may visit with the family from 6-8 Saturday evening February 29, 2020 at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center Wake Forest, NC. (919-556-5811)

www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 28, 2020
