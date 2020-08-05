Roy Rosser Coats
March 27, 1932 - August 3, 2020
Clayton
Roy Rosser Coats, son of the late Roy L. and Pearl H. Coats passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the age of 88. Mr. Coats was born in Johnston County on March 27, 1932 and was a retired Sr. Master Sergeant with the US Air Force. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 2:00 at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Clayton.
He is survived by his sons, Roger Lee Coats and his wife, Sharon of Evington, VA, Ronald Ray Coats of Raleigh; daughter, Jeanett Coats Currin Atwater and her husband, James of Chapel Hill; grandchildren, Mindy Coats and fiancé Sam, Jordan Mitchell and wife Megan, Ginger Claypoole and husband Andy, Angellina Coats; great grandchildren, Graham and Cora Beth Mitchell, Drew and Sage Claypoole; sisters, Treasure Amos and Lynne Coats Fish; nieces and nephews, Sandy Sanders and husband Robert, Lisa Jones and husband Stan, Rich Stewart and wife Laine, Sherri Garver, Ricky Stewart and wife Michelle, Jewel Amos Beatty, Jennifer Medlin, Lori Lemon, and great nephews Grady and Grant Perkins. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Coats.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hocutt-Ellington Memorial Library, 100 S. Church Street, Clayton, NC 27520, Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or to the First Baptist Church, 411 N Fayetteville Street, Clayton, NC 27520.
. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton, NC.