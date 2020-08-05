1/1
Roy Rosser Coats
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Rosser Coats

March 27, 1932 - August 3, 2020

Clayton

Roy Rosser Coats, son of the late Roy L. and Pearl H. Coats passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the age of 88. Mr. Coats was born in Johnston County on March 27, 1932 and was a retired Sr. Master Sergeant with the US Air Force. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 2:00 at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Clayton.

He is survived by his sons, Roger Lee Coats and his wife, Sharon of Evington, VA, Ronald Ray Coats of Raleigh; daughter, Jeanett Coats Currin Atwater and her husband, James of Chapel Hill; grandchildren, Mindy Coats and fiancé Sam, Jordan Mitchell and wife Megan, Ginger Claypoole and husband Andy, Angellina Coats; great grandchildren, Graham and Cora Beth Mitchell, Drew and Sage Claypoole; sisters, Treasure Amos and Lynne Coats Fish; nieces and nephews, Sandy Sanders and husband Robert, Lisa Jones and husband Stan, Rich Stewart and wife Laine, Sherri Garver, Ricky Stewart and wife Michelle, Jewel Amos Beatty, Jennifer Medlin, Lori Lemon, and great nephews Grady and Grant Perkins. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Coats.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hocutt-Ellington Memorial Library, 100 S. Church Street, Clayton, NC 27520,

Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or to the First Baptist Church, 411 N Fayetteville Street, Clayton, NC 27520.

Online condolences may be made to the Coats family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Pinecrest Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
9195537143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McLaurin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved