Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church
Roy Talley Jr.


1931 - 2020
Roy Talley Jr. Obituary
Roy B. Talley, Jr.

September 27, 1931 - January 3, 2020

Fuquay-Varina

Roy B. Talley, Jr., 88, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 3, 2020.

The funeral service will be 2:00 pm on Wednesday, January 8th at the Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow at Wake Chapel Memorial Gardens.

Following his military service in the Air Force, Roy graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 1957. He then spent many years as an auctioneer on the tobacco market across the Southeast. He taught in the Page Sunday School class and sang with the Senior choir of the Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church. He served as a deacon and was honored to be made a life-deacon at the church. He loved playing golf and was a life-long Tar Heel fan.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Lucille Talley, brother Billy Talley, and sister Elizabeth Appleton.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Edna, daughters Leah Talley, Summer Morgan, Amy Warren, their spouses, and grandsons Alex, Sean, Austen and Kagan. Surviving brothers are Kenneth, Gerald, and John David Talley.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Fuquay Varina Baptist Church and/or Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh.

Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Garner.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 6, 2020
