Ruby Horton Bullock



May 5, 1915 - June 29, 2019



Raleigh



Ruby Bullock, 104, of Raleigh, NC went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 29, 2019. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward T. Bullock, her parents, Darius and Mamie Horton, a grand-daughter, Melissa Watkins, a son-in-law, Larry Watkins, a daughter-in-law, Shirley Bullock, a great-great grandchild, Angel Cummings, 3 sisters and a brother.



Ruby retired from Westinghouse and had worked in the baby nursery at Rex Hospital. She was a long time member of Pilot Baptist Church. She loved family gatherings, cooking, playing cards, gardening and bowling. In her Oakwood community she was affectionately known as "The Cake Lady". She provided Person St. Pharmacy Café with homemade cakes several times a week. She lived in her home until she was 103 with her daughter as her caretaker, at which time she became a resident at BellaRose Nursing Facility.



She is survived by her four children, Barbara Watkins, Harold Bullock, Allen Bullock and Nancy Howard, 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 13 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held on July 13, 2019, 2:00-4:00pm, at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 831 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh. Please see the website for more information.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Pilot Baptist Church, 1012 N. Blount Street, Raleigh, NC 27604 Published in The News & Observer on July 7, 2019