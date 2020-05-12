Ruby Woodlief FullerSeptember 14, 1936 - May 9, 2020FranklintonRuby Woodlief Fuller, 83, of Franklinton passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Rex Hospital. She was born in Wake County, the daughter of the late Nolie Beatrice Catlett Woodlief and Marvin Roosevelt Woodlief.A funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock Wednesday morning May 13, 2020 in the Chapel of Bright Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Franklinton.Mrs. Fuller is survived by her husband; John Fuller, Sr., her children; John Fuller, Jr., Susan Fuller Medlin and husband Tim, grandchildren; Adam and Jordan Medlin, sisters; Frankie White and Margaret Caton, brothers; Marvin "Pete" Woodlief, Herman "Cuddy" Woodlief and Frank Woodlief. She was preceded in death by her siblings; Eugene "Gene" Woodlief, Pauline Dupree, Thurman "Buck" Woodlief, Ronald "Joe" Woodlief and Donald "Sug" Woodlief.Friends may visit with the family from 6-8 Tuesday evening May 12, 2020 at Bright Funeral Home Cremation Center, Wake Forest, NC.