Ruby Massenburg Hinson
August 26, 1923 - April 17, 2020
San Diego, California
Ruby Massenburg Hinson passed away April 17th at the age of 96 in San Diego, California. She was born in Louisburg, N.C., to Blanche Collins Massenburg and Benjamin Ballard Massenburg II.
Ruby graduated with an Associate in Arts degree and finished the business course at Louisburg College just in time to start work at the N. C. Ship Building Co. during WWII.
Later she came to work at the N. C. Dept. of Agriculture, where she met her husband, Bill Hinson. They were married in 1952. She later worked for the U. S. Dept. of Agriculture when Bill was transferred to Washington, D. C.
While living in Washington, they had their only child, Jane. The family returned to Raleigh in 1970, and Ruby continued to live in Raleigh until her move to San Diego in 2017.
Ruby leaves behind daughter Jane and son-in-law Sean La Motte as well as their children India and Ariana of San Diego. A private graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Louisburg at a later date.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 30, 2020