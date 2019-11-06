Home

Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Wendell United Methodist Church
Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Seaside Memorial Park
1161 Hammock Beach Rd
Swansboro, NC
View Map
Ruby Inez Guthrie Norris


1923 - 2019
Ruby Inez Guthrie Norris Obituary
Ruby Inez Guthrie Norris

June 25, 1923—November 4, 2019

Wendell

Ruby Inez Guthrie Norris, 96, went to her heavenly home on Monday, November 4, 2019. Funeral service Thursday, 11:00 am at Wendell United Methodist Church followed by visitation in the Fellowship Hall. Burial Seaside Memorial Park at 1161 Hammock Beach Rd, Swansboro, NC 28584 on Friday at 1:00 pm. Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory 211 W. Third St., Wendell. Full obituary at www.stricklandfuneral.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 6, 2019
