Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson Memorial Service
2811 Fieldstream Dr. N
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 237-7171
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilson Memorial Service
2811 Fieldstream Dr. N
Wilson, NC 27896
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilson Memorial Service
2811 Fieldstream Dr. N
Wilson, NC 27896
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Lancaster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Lancaster


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby Lancaster Obituary
Ruby Carter Lancaster

July 1, 1933 - September 14, 2019

Wilson

Ruby Lee Carter Lancaster, 86, of Wilson, died Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Funeral, Wednesday, 11:00 AM, Wilson Memorial Service. Burial, Evergreen Memorial Park, beside her late husband, Linwood "Bud" Lancaster, who died in October, 2009. The family will be at the funeral home, Tuesday, 6:30 – 8:00 PM.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Vaughn (David) of Wilson and Robin Wood (Waymon "Buddy") of Garner; grandchildren, Bethany Sherrod (Nick) of Sims, Lee Vaughn (Kasey) of Morehead City and Bryan Vaughn (Lindsey) of TX; great-grandchildren, Jake, Oliver, London, Finley Vaughn and Alister Sherrod.

Memorials are suggested , 9131 Anson Way, Ste 206, Raleigh, NC 27615 or to Multiple Sclerosis Society, 3101 Industrial Dr, Suite 210, Raleigh, NC 27609.

Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr, N, Wilson, (252) 237-7171; www.wilsonmemorialservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now