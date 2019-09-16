|
Ruby Carter Lancaster
July 1, 1933 - September 14, 2019
Wilson
Ruby Lee Carter Lancaster, 86, of Wilson, died Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Funeral, Wednesday, 11:00 AM, Wilson Memorial Service. Burial, Evergreen Memorial Park, beside her late husband, Linwood "Bud" Lancaster, who died in October, 2009. The family will be at the funeral home, Tuesday, 6:30 – 8:00 PM.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Vaughn (David) of Wilson and Robin Wood (Waymon "Buddy") of Garner; grandchildren, Bethany Sherrod (Nick) of Sims, Lee Vaughn (Kasey) of Morehead City and Bryan Vaughn (Lindsey) of TX; great-grandchildren, Jake, Oliver, London, Finley Vaughn and Alister Sherrod.
Memorials are suggested , 9131 Anson Way, Ste 206, Raleigh, NC 27615 or to Multiple Sclerosis Society, 3101 Industrial Dr, Suite 210, Raleigh, NC 27609.
Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr, N, Wilson, (252) 237-7171; www.wilsonmemorialservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 16, 2019