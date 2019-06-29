Ruby S. Richardson



Sept. 14, 1924 – June 26, 2019



Wendell



Ruby Smith Richardson (94) of 1801 Martin Pond Rd. peacefully left this life to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 26th. She was born in Harnett County, the 2nd of four children, to the late Raymond Edward Smith and Emily Iola Truelove Smith.



After her marriage in 1943 to the late Clarence E. Richardson, she moved to his family's farm near Wendell. It was there that she spent the rest of her life, raising four boys while farming tobacco and tirelessly cooking and cleaning for her family as well as others who worked on the farm. She later spent many years working in the office of the NC Department of Motor Vehicles, a position from which she retired in 1991.



Along with her faith in God and love for her Lord, her passion in life and her legacy is her family. Three generations have grown up meeting every Sunday afternoon for lunch at "Granny's". She cooked each week for 14-20 of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their spouses; an old tradition she kept alive because she recognized the bond it created.



"Mrs. Ruby" (as she was known by many) is now rejoicing in Heaven with her beloved husband of 68 years, along with her son and daughter-in-law, Don and Kay Richardson, her sisters Edith Keith and Barbara Sweat, and her brother, Raymond Smith (along with her parents and many other friends and family).



She leaves behind sons and daughters-in-law Gene and Mimi Richardson of Raleigh, Danny and Jean Richardson of Wendell, and Gary and Dawn Richardson of Rutherfordton; grandchildren Donnie (and Wendy) Richardson, Jerry (and Paige) Richardson, Mark (and Stephanie) Richardson, Jennifer (and Jamie) Burch, Daniel (and Kelly) Richardson, John (and Sarah) Richardson, and Brandon Hunt; great-grandchildren Tommy (and Alex) Richardson, Amanda Richardson, Isaiah Hunt, Christopher Burch, Savannah Burch, Claire Richardson, Quinn Richardson, Teddy Richardson, Emily Richardson, Wyatt Richardson, and Graham Richardson; and great-great granddaughter Elyse Richardson.



The family would like to say a special "Thank you" to Vonda Pearce and Jackie Glover for their daily devotion in caring for Mrs. Richardson during her final years.



A celebration of her life will be held 4 pm Sunday, June 30 at Central Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service between 2:15-3:45 pm at Central Baptist Church Family Life Center.



Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Louisburg. Published in The News & Observer on June 29, 2019