Ruby Painter Toomey



June 16, 1923 - April 5, 2019



Cary



Long-time Cary resident Ruby Painter Toomey passed away on April 5, 2019. She was born in Charlotte, N.C. on June 16, 1923 to the late Robert Melton Painter and Beulah Viola Hoover Painter.



She was predeceased by her husband of fifty-five years, Walter Glenn Toomey, son Mark Glenn Toomey, six brothers, and two sisters.



She is survived by son Charles Lane Toomey and his wife Karin A. Toomey of Southern Pines, N.C.; daughter-in-law Cathy B. Toomey and grandson Travis Toomey of Winston-Salem, N.C.; sister-in-law Ivene Painter of Charlotte, N.C.; and a number of nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Cary at 2 PM, Sunday, 28 April, 2019. A family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 30 at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly, N.C.



Ruby was a gracious Christian lady who will always be remembered as kind and loving mother and friend, loyal to her church, and generous in her love for others.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the N.C. Agricultural Foundation in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences of North Carolina State University, Campus Box 7645 Raleigh, NC 27695-7645 (designated to W. Glenn and Ruby P. Toomey Scholarship Endowment); the Cary First Baptist Church Senior Adult Fund, 218 South Academy Street, Cary, NC 27511; Baptist Children's Homes of N.C., PO Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361; or to a .



Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com Published in The News & Observer from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019