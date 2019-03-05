|
|
Ruby Watkins Bailey
Wake Forest
Ruby Watkins Bailey, 94, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was born December 4, 1924 in Wake County to the late Bruna Allen Watkins and Clara Moody Watkins. Ruby retired after 45 years of service with Hazel Keller Cosmetics.
Funeral service 2:00 pm, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale. Burial will follow at Wake Crossroads Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home and other times at the home.
Ruby is survived by husband of 70 years, Bernard "Bernie" Bailey; daughters: Carolyn B. Dupont, Shirley B. Wagner both of Wake Forest; grandsons: Steven Wayne Averett (Kathy), Patrick Dean Gulley (Anita); 6 great-grandchildren: Dylan Gulley, Ashlyn Gulley, Brittany Averett, Peyton Gulley, Brandon Averett and Colton Gulley.
In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by sister, Hazel Jones; brothers: Millard Watkins, Howard Moody; niece, Linda Smith and nephew, Mickey Jones.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Home for Children, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 5, 2019