Hayes Barton Baptist Church
1800 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27608
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Hayes Barton Baptist Church
1800 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC
Rubye J. Snyder


Rubye J. Snyder Obituary
Rubye Jones Snyder

Nov. 24,1936 - April 4, 2019

Raleigh

Rubye J Snyder of Raleigh, NC passed away April 4, 2019. Born Nov 24, 1936 in South Boston,Va. She was the youngest of six children to Herbert S and Bettie Jones.

Rubye found her calling as a real estate agent & broker. Since 1982 she has worked with several firms in Raleigh.

Rubye is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gene Snyder of Raleigh, NC; sister: Doris Puryear; her two sons, Russell Snyder (Sandy); grandchildren: Quentin, Jason, Christina, Alyssa, Matthew, Patrick and five great grandchildren.

Son Kenneth Snyder (Brenda); grandchildren: Shayna, Shenelle, Seve, Shane.

The memorial service will be held in the sanctuary followed by a reception in the fellowship hall.

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2019 @ 1:00 pm

Place: Hayes Barton Baptist Church, 1800 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh NC 27608
Published in The News & Observer on June 5, 2019
