Rudean Atkinson Bivens
Martinez GA
Rudean Atkinson Bivens loving wife of the late Raymond W. Bivens passed away October 1st at her home in Martinez GA. She was 84 years of age and will always be remembered as a vibrant, loving person who cared for everyone.
She was the last surviving child born August 26, 1935 to the late Wiley W. and Lola Winston Atkinson of Zebulon NC. Preceding her in death were her sisters Virginia Capps, Martha Thompson , Magdeline Raines and brothers Joe Atkinson, Wiley Odell Atkinson and Billy Ray Atkinson. The many nieces and nephews left behind will have cherished memories of time spent with Aunt 'Dean'. They all looked forward to times of her coming home and having get togethers and sitting around telling stories that would keep you laughing it seemed forever.
Thank you to her late husbands family for the care they provided which allowed her to live her last days in her Georgia home in the comfort, peace and memories she so treasured.
A gravesite service was held October 3, 2019 at Bellevue Memorial Gardens in Columbia County Georgia. Memorial contributions may be made to The , 2607 Commons Blvd. Augusta GA. Thomas Poteet & Sons Funeral Directors handled the arrangements.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 4, 2019