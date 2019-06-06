Services Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Ruel's home in The Cedars 518 Cedar Club Circle Chapel Hill , NC View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 2:00 PM Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church 304 East Franklin St. Chapel Hill , NC View Map Resources More Obituaries for Ruel Tyson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ruel Willoughby Tyson Jr.

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Ruel Willoughby Tyson Jr.



Chapel Hill



Ruel Willoughby Tyson Jr., distinguished Professor of Religious Studies and Founding Director of the Institute for the Arts and Humanities at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, died at home Thursday evening, May 30, surrounded by his family, close friends, and loving caretakers.



Ruel, the only child of Annie Bert Gupton Tyson and Ruel Willoughby Tyson Sr., long-serving Sheriff of Pitt County, North Carolina, was born on December 2, 1930 in Winterville Township.



At the age of six, Ruel was diagnosed with Rheumatic Fever and was prescribed strict bedrest, the only known treatment in that pre-penicillin era. Such confinement was understandably tortuous for a farm boy used to unrestricted roaming of fields and barns and splashing in the tributaries of Contentnea Creek. Books proved to be Ruel's escape. Read to first by family or caretakers, and later reading on his own, he developed an abiding love for the written word that would shape his personal and professional life. From this early experience Ruel learned a lesson he would teach many times: the blossom of triumph is often firmly rooted in the soil of adversity.



Upon his father's election Ruel's family moved from the farm into Greenville North Carolina. Ruel excelled at academics but pursued outdoor activities, working as a camp counselor at Camp Ridgecrest and staying active in the Boy Scouts, achieving Eagle Scout before graduation from high school. Ruel's involvement with the school newspaper would prove transformative. Originally bound for Wake Forest University to the delight of his strict Southern Baptist parents, Ruel attended a conference for high school newspaper writers at Washington and Lee University in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Ruel found the nexus of intellectual rigor, stately campus architecture, and bucolic geography irresistible and returned home to announce his intention to attend college slightly farther north than planned.



Matriculating at W&L in the fall of 1949, Ruel intended to pursue a degree in journalism but quickly decided that the Philosophy and Religion departments were his natural habitat. During his four years there Ruel would work as the student editor of the "Shenandoah," the campus literary magazine, be selected as the Head Dorm Counselor, win the school handball championship, and be tapped for Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership fraternity founded at Washington and Lee.



Graduating with highest honors in the distinguished Class of 1953, Ruel first obtained a master's degree in Divinity from Yale University and furthered his graduate studies at Victoria University of Manchester, the University of Chicago, and Oxford University-St. Anthony's College. While at Yale, Ruel met fellow student Martha Jane Croxton. The two fell in love, and their life-long journey together began with marriage in August of 1955.



Ruel began his teaching career at the Episcopal Theological Seminary of the Southwest in Austin, Texas in 1960, where he taught philosophical theology, economic philosophy, and ethics. In 1967 Ruel made what would become his final move when he joined the department of Religious Studies at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. From the tumultuous late 1960s through the early teens of the new millennium, Ruel taught multiple generations of students at Carolina. From freshman seminars to mentoring of graduate students, Ruel shared a seemingly inexhaustible supply of ideas, many of which were generated by his own reading and study in his extensive library, with generosity and unflagging good cheer. Whether the setting was a formal classroom or a less orthodox seminar locale, whether the gatherings were large or small, Ruel could always coax the best from his students. His pedagogical style could often send students to the dictionary, but he could also further the current discussion with a raised brow, pursed lips, or a wry dimple-punctuated smile. Ruel's classroom accomplishments were recognized by the University with the Salgo Award for Distinguished Teaching.



While fully engaged in teaching, Ruel continued his scholarly work, writing extensively on topics in the humanities, ethics, literature, and philosophy. The pace of his professional accomplishment picked up dramatically in the second half of Ruel's life. In the 1980s Ruel became focused on the anthropology of religion. With his two colleagues and dear friends Professors James Peacock and Dan Patterson, Ruel conducted fieldwork on the Primitive Baptists in Robeson County, Durham, and the mountains of western North Carolina. Ruel formed deep friendships with the subjects of his research, crediting them in his own words: "They taught me I could be professor and a brother. These intimate communications with peoples and cultures previously alien to me, once I had contact with them, allowed me to retrace my own itinerary within the academy." The collaboration with Professors Peacock and Patterson resulted in numerous articles and the books "Pilgrims of Paradox: Calvinism and Experience among the Primitive Baptists of the Blue Ridge" and "Diversities of Gifts: Field Studies in Southern Religion."



Ruel developed an affection not only for the people of northwestern North Carolina, but also for the terrain. He and Martha purchased a home on the banks of the New River near the small community of Crumpler. This quickly became the Tyson western Agora, a peaceful forum for the exchange of ideas, entertaining friends, and the sharing of food and drink. Ruel cherished the time spent in the New River Valley, enjoying paddle trips on the river or a roadside walk to the Riverside General Store to catch up on the local happenings while retrieving his latest Times Literary Supplement from the postmaster.



The fruits of Ruel's academic interests were not confined to the religion department and academic publications. He was instrumental in the founding of the first Hospice in North Carolina, contributed to the creation of the Social Medicine program in the UNC School of Medicine, designed a fellowship program for nurses and seminars for high school teachers, served on numerous scholarship boards including the Morehead-Cain and Danforth Fellowships, and was an active member of the Society for Values in Higher Education, among other scholarly societies.



Meanwhile, beginning in the late 1980s, Ruel was busily refining his vision for an institute that would nurture the Arts and Humanities faculty at Carolina. With multiple goals of developing great teachers, fostering cross-disciplinary influence on research, and staunching the outflow of professorial talent from the university, Ruel pursued his plan with entrepreneurial zeal. Synthesizing his skills in fund raising that dated back to his days as editor of the "Shenandoah" at W&L and with administrative acumen gleaned from his tenure as departmental chair, Ruel shepherded his project from early group faculty meetings over bag lunches in West House to its current Hyde Hall location on the last remaining buildable site on the historic North Campus front quad. The Institute for the Arts and Humanities now offers wide-ranging fellowships, seminars, and workshops furthering scholarship, leadership, and service. Over 1000 faculty and one legendary Carolina Basketball Coach have reaped the benefits of an IAH fellowship.



Recognizing Ruel's dedication in the service of Carolina, the university honored him with the Thomas Jefferson Award, the UNC Chancellor's Award, and the College of Arts and Sciences Distinguished Service Award. He is a member of the Order of the Golden Fleece, the university's highest honor society. In 2000, the Ruel W. Tyson Jr. Distinguished Professorship in the College of Arts and Sciences was created in his honor, with the warm and generous support of former students and alumni. In 2008 Ruel received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Washington and Lee University.



The Chinese saying goes: "A thin stream of water runs a long course." With great certitude we can say Ruel's course runs both long and deep. As Ruel would often say at the conclusion of a meeting or conversation: "To be continued..."



Ruel was predeceased by his wife Martha Jane Croxton Tyson. He is survived by his sons Ruel Michael Haywood Tyson of Durham, David Erich Tyson and wife Dr. Treva Watkins Tyson of Raleigh, and Granddaughters Treva Hunter Tyson and Hannah Meriwether Tyson, both of Raleigh.



Ruel's Family extends their most heartfelt thanks to Ruel's close friends and caretakers: Rose Kamau, Mary Flanagan, Barry Saunders, Todd Ochoa, Jane Brown, Roger Perry, Barbara Hyde, Dr. Andy Greganti, Ellen Parker, David Perry, Kathy and Joe Deblasio, Mary Hale, Tommie Watson, Vane Okonyo, Esther Mongare, Anne Gitongo, Lekita Esa, and the entire Transitions LifeCare organization, who were so attentive to Ruel's physical and intellectual needs during the final months of his life.



A funeral service will be held at the Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church, 304 East Franklin St., Chapel Hill, on Tuesday, June 11 at 2:00 pm, with a reception immediately following in the Parish Hall.



The family will receive visitors at Ruel's home in The Cedars, 518 Cedar Club Circle, Chapel Hill, from 4:00 until 7:00 pm, Monday June 10. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be directed to the Ruel W. Tyson Jr. Distinguished Professorship Fund at UNC Chapel Hill, which supports the Institute for the Arts and Humanities (IAH). Gifts can be made online via https://giving.unc.edu/gift/Tyson or mailed to Hyde Hall— 176 East Franklin Street, Campus Box 3322, Chapel Hill, NC 27599.



A celebration of the life and work of Professor Ruel W. Tyson Jr. will be hosted by the Institute for the Arts and Humanities. The date and time will be released via email and posted on the Institute's website in the near future.



Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com Published in The News & Observer from June 6 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.