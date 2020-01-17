Home

Russell Cain


1935 - 2020
Russell Cain Obituary
Russell Ray Cain

April 23, 1935 - January 14, 2020

APEX

Russell Ray Cain died on January 14, 2020, at UNC Rex Heart and Vascular Hospital in Raleigh, NC. Russell was born on April 23, 1935, in Florence, SC, to his parents Raymond and Herger Gee Cain. He graduated from McClenaghan High School and served in the US Air Force from 1954 to 1961. In 1998, Russell retired as the NC/SC sales manager after 30 years with Savannah Sugar Company. He earned the nickname "Sugarcane" by his selling of sugar products and for his sweet disposition.

A devoted husband and father, Russell enjoyed retirement with his golfing buddies and bowling. Family history was of great interest to him with frequent trips to his home place in SC. He was an active member of Apex United Methodist Church and the Ernest Workers Sunday School class.

Russell is survived by his wife Berth F. Cain of the home; son Steve Cain of Apex, NC; daughter Debbie (Albert) Sanders of Clayton, NC; son Mike Cain of Apex, NC; son Jeff (Lisa) Cain of Pink Hill, NC; step-daughters Cecelia Young, Cassandra Vines, and Celena Moore all of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren Spenser Cain, Madison Cain, Ryan Edmonds, Brody Sanders, Trevor Sanders, Brittany Cain, Johnathan Howard and Landon Howard; one grand grandchild; his sister Martha (Richard) Bird of Florence, SC; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and his first wife Roslen (Lynn) Allen Cain.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Apex UMC with a reception at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the traditional music program at Apex UMC.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 17, 2020
