1/1
Russell Clark Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell Ward Clark, Sr.

February 08, 1932 - July 12, 2020

Williamston

Russell Ward Clark, Sr. 88, of Williamston, NC. passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Russell was born to the late Roy Clark and Lillian Whitehurst Clark on February 8, 1932.

Russell had a love for farming as was apparent by his clean fields. He enjoyed repairing things. He loved going to McDonalds and eating with the breakfast club. Russell was a longtime member of the Crossroads Christian Chapel Church. Russell and his wife Evelyn were married for sixty-five years. They are finally together again after a four year separation due to Evelyn's death.

He is survived by his son, Russell Ward "Rusty" Clark, Jr. of Williamston, NC., daughter, Jackie Lynne Clark and granddaughter Sophia "Sophie" Cooper of Raleigh, NC. and his sister, Mae Clark Roebuck of Robersonville.

Russell was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn Rogers Clark; son Keith Clark; brothers Hyman, Vance Lee, Delmus and Ronald Clark; sisters Louise Ashley, Doris Stocks and Barbara Jean Leggett.

There will be a graveside service held at Martin Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00am. The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 10:30 until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christian Chapel Church of Robersonville. Condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Biggs Funeral Home, LLC.
701 South Main Street
Robersonville, NC 27871
(252) 792-4152
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Biggs Funeral Home, LLC.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved