Russell Ward Clark, Sr.
February 08, 1932 - July 12, 2020
Williamston
Russell Ward Clark, Sr. 88, of Williamston, NC. passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Russell was born to the late Roy Clark and Lillian Whitehurst Clark on February 8, 1932.
Russell had a love for farming as was apparent by his clean fields. He enjoyed repairing things. He loved going to McDonalds and eating with the breakfast club. Russell was a longtime member of the Crossroads Christian Chapel Church. Russell and his wife Evelyn were married for sixty-five years. They are finally together again after a four year separation due to Evelyn's death.
He is survived by his son, Russell Ward "Rusty" Clark, Jr. of Williamston, NC., daughter, Jackie Lynne Clark and granddaughter Sophia "Sophie" Cooper of Raleigh, NC. and his sister, Mae Clark Roebuck of Robersonville.
Russell was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn Rogers Clark; son Keith Clark; brothers Hyman, Vance Lee, Delmus and Ronald Clark; sisters Louise Ashley, Doris Stocks and Barbara Jean Leggett.
There will be a graveside service held at Martin Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00am. The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 10:30 until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christian Chapel Church of Robersonville. Condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com