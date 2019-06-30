Russell Conwell Davis Jr



November 29, 1927 - June 28, 2019



Tega Cay



Russell (Russ) Conwell Davis Jr, age 91, went home to be with the Lord on June 28, 2019. Russ was born in Scranton, Pa. November 29, 1927.



Russ graduated from Dunmore High School in Dunmore, Pa. He was a WW II Veteran, having enlisted in the



U. S. Navy in 1945 at the age of 17. He proudly served his country for 2 years. After completing his service he attended and graduated from Scranton Lackawanna College and went to work for the Scranton Lace Company. In February of 1952 he met the love of his life, Ruth, at a Youth for Christ Rally. They married June 6, 1953. In 1954 he joined IBM where he worked as an accountant in Poughkeepsie, NY, Owego, NY, and Research Triangle Park, NC. He retired from IBM in 1989.



Russ devoted his life to sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ with everyone he met. Because of his deep love of the Word of God, he joined and was active in the Gideons for over 59 years. He distributed Bibles to men and women enlisting in the service, elementary school children and to college students on various college campuses in the Raleigh/Durham area. He participated in placing Bibles in hotels, motels, hospitals, and prisons throughout the United States and around the world. He was a long time member of Salem Baptist Church, Apex, NC. and he was a Sunday school teacher for most of his adult life.



Russ will always be remembered for his love of Duke University sports, particularly football and basketball. He flew his Duke flag and wore his Duke shirt proudly, especially whenever Duke played the UNC Tarheels. In his house it was strictly "ABC" Anybody But Carolina.



Russ is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruth Simonson, and four children Russell J. (Eileen), Charlotte; Audrey Scurfield (Tom), Charlotte; Jon, Apex; and Lori Johnson (Steve) Winston Salem; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.



Visitation followed by a funeral will be at Salem Baptist Church, Apex, NC details can be found at apexfuneral.net



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Gideons International Raleigh Camp at PO Box 1512 Cary, NC 27512-1512 Published in The News & Observer on June 30, 2019