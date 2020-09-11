Russell Glenn "Tommy" Worley
March 25, 1934 - September 9, 2020
Princeton
Russell Glenn "Tommy" Worley, 86, of Princeton passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born in Johnston County on March 25, 1934 to the late Walter Angus Worley and Temperance "Tempie" Tyner Worley. Tommy was also preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Ethel Medlin Worley; sisters, Arlene Hines, Maude Creech and Etta Atwood and grandson, Harold Lee Person.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the chapel of Casey Funeral Home and Cremations. A private burial will be held at the Eason Family Cemetery.
Due to Covid 19, the family has chosen to not have a period visitation at the funeral home. They will be available at Mr. Tommy's home to receive friends on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9:00 am until 8:00 pm.
Mr. Tommy was a member of Frank Price Presbyterian Church in Black Creek, NC and currently a member of Progressive Presbyterian Church in Princeton. Mr. Worley served as an Elder at both churches. He is also the caretaker of Buckleberry Hunting Club.
He is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Bryant Worley and wife, Frances of Kenly, Steve Worley of Princeton, Mark Worley and wife, Bambi of Pikeville; daughters and sons-in-law, Terry W. Mercer and husband, Elton of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Debbie Gill of Princeton; sisters, Jean Pennell of Smithfield, and Peggy Woodard of Kennel's Beach; 6 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and 14 great great grandchildren.
Although flowers are welcome, the family suggest memorials be made to Progressive Presbyterian Church, 3790 Progressive Church Road, Princeton, NC 27569.
