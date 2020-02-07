Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
(919) 639-8225
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Partin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Partin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Partin Obituary
Russell Partin

March 17, 1930 - February 6, 2020

Angier

Russell Partin, 89, passed away Thursday at Oak Hill Assisted Living Center. A native of Harnett County, he is the son of the late Luther and Leola Partin.

A graveside service will be held at Montlawn Memorial Park on Monday at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 pm on Sunday at the Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier.

Russell is survived by his daughter, Patricia Powell and husband, Ray of Willow Spring; son, Kenneth Russell Partin and wife, Beverly of Angier; sister, Barbara Taylor of Angier; grandchild, Jessica Partin King and husband, Brian and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Clarene Eason, Betty Price; brothers, Luther Partin, Jr, and Richard Partin.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.bryanleefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -