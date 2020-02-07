|
|
Russell Partin
March 17, 1930 - February 6, 2020
Angier
Russell Partin, 89, passed away Thursday at Oak Hill Assisted Living Center. A native of Harnett County, he is the son of the late Luther and Leola Partin.
A graveside service will be held at Montlawn Memorial Park on Monday at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 pm on Sunday at the Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier.
Russell is survived by his daughter, Patricia Powell and husband, Ray of Willow Spring; son, Kenneth Russell Partin and wife, Beverly of Angier; sister, Barbara Taylor of Angier; grandchild, Jessica Partin King and husband, Brian and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Clarene Eason, Betty Price; brothers, Luther Partin, Jr, and Richard Partin.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 7, 2020