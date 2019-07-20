Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Sorrell's Grove Baptist Church
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Sorrell's Grove Baptist Church
210 Sorrell Grove Church Road
Morrisville, NC
1969 - 2019
Russell Smith Obituary
Russell Smith

Raleigh

Walter Russell Smith, 49, died July 16, 2019 following an extended illness. He was born in East Point, GA on December 23, 1969.

He is survived by his beloved fiancée, Susan Clinard of Raleigh; parents, Ann Goodyear Smith of Moncks Corner, SC; Reginald Lowell Smith, Jr. of Coats, NC; and birth father Tom Allanson and his wife Liz of Cummings, GA; sister, Sherry Smith Roberts of Moncks Corner, SC and sixteen nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his birth mother Carolyn Brooks Allanson and one great-niece.

Russell loved hunting, boating, motorcycles and his treasured dog Molly.

A memorial service will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Sorrell's Grove Baptist Church, 210 Sorrell Grove Church Road, Morrisville, NC 27560. The family will receive friends one hour prior.

Memorials may be sent to Transitions HospiceCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or the .

Condolences can be made at: www.brownwynnecary.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 20, 2019
