Russell Spain Terry

Russell Spain Terry Obituary
Russell Spain Terry

September 24, 1960 - December 16, 2019

Clayton

Russell Spain Terry, 59, of 154 Amsterdam Dr., died Monday, December 16, 2019. Born in Person County, Mr. Terry was the son of the late Ansel Sprouse and Lucille Cashion Terry. Mr. Terry was a planner for Duke Energy and a member of Long Memorial United Methodist Church. He previously served in the NC National Guard.

Mr. Terry is survived by his wife, Lisa Brann Terry; two sons, William Russell Terry, of Clayton and Christian Ansel Terry, of Clayton; two sisters, Carol Jo T. Jones, of Greenwood, SC and Diane T. Edge, of Asheville, NC.

Funeral services will be held 2PM Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Long Memorial United Methodist Church by the Rev. Gerald Hodges. Burial will follow in Burchwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1-2PM Thursday at Long Memorial United Methodist Church prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be Brent Rimmer, John Capps, Ricky Whitfield, Doug Black, Chip Lovingood, and Chad Holt.

Memorials may be made to , Atten: of Person County, 8300 Health Park, Suite 10, Raleigh, NC 27165.

Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 18, 2019
