Russell Walter Cross


1936 - 2019
Russell Walter Cross Obituary
Raleigh

On November 28, we lost a great person. Russell Cross passed at 2:20 am, he was 83.

A retired dairy farmer. He said he had a good life, worked hard, had great children,grandchildren,family and friends.He is survived by his wife Alma of 60 years, daughter Kellie Judge, her husband John and their sons Joshua and Justin. His daughter Susan Hector and husband Nelson and daughter Trina. His daughter Tammie Guyer and husband Shawn and their children Bryson and Genevieve. His brothers Raymond and Robert Cross and sister Enid Roosa. He will be missed by all.He was a great loving and calming person.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 6, 2019
