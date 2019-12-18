|
|
Roscoe Adams "Rusty" Rogers
Raleigh
Roscoe Adams "Rusty" Rogers died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Raleigh, NC at age 63.
The beloved son of Betty Ann Adams Rogers and Dr. Richard Lionel Rogers, Rusty was born in Durham, NC on May 9, 1956. It was apparent right away that Rusty had Down Syndrome, but what no one could know at the time was that he would be such a source of joy and delight.
Rusty enhanced the lives of everyone who met him, and the family's best memories have him at the center. Every community he has been a part of embraced and supported him. He did the same in return, with kindness and a zest for life. His neighborhoods in Asheville and Chapel Hill, NC grew accustomed to seeing him on his bike, swimming, and playing basketball with a wickedly accurate shot. He sang loudly and off-key during church services and Christmas caroling, holding that last note well after the song ended. He loved watching television and putting on concerts with his brothers and sisters, and he could spend hours playing in the waves at the beach.
Rusty is survived by his mother and father; his brothers, Richard L. Rogers, Jr. (Page), William H. Rogers (Laura), Timothy P. Rogers (Lucy), Joseph M. Rogers (Tina), Michael L. Rogers (Robin), and Samuel T. Rogers; his sisters, Lisa R. Parker (Lee) and Laura R. Donahue (Chris); eighteen nieces and nephews, and many loving cousins and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his niece Polly M. Rogers.
The family wishes to recognize the outstanding love and care that Rusty received while living with his dear friends and the incredible staff of caregivers in his group home at Residential Services, Inc. (RSI).
Rusty exuded joy and love, and it has been a blessing and his family's greatest honor to live life with him. A celebration of his life and private burial will take place in Raleigh at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rusty's name to RSI, via a link at rsi.nc.org, or mailed to Residential Services Inc., 111 Providence Rd., Chapel Hill, NC 27514.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 18, 2019