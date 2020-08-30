Ruth Ambrosius
Durham
Ruth Ambrosius passed peacefully at age 95 in Durham, North Carolina on August 20. She was preceded in death by Ralph, her husband of 58 years. Originally from Cincinnati, she spent her later years in the Outer Banks, and moved to Durham in 1998. Ruth is survived by her children, Jill (Paul) Staubitz, Mark (Carol) Ambrosius, Kay (David) Wagner, four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to: Transitions Life Care at 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh, N.C. 27607 or to the charity of your choice
