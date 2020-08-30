1/
Ruth Ambrosius
Ruth Ambrosius

Durham

Ruth Ambrosius passed peacefully at age 95 in Durham, North Carolina on August 20. She was preceded in death by Ralph, her husband of 58 years. Originally from Cincinnati, she spent her later years in the Outer Banks, and moved to Durham in 1998. Ruth is survived by her children, Jill (Paul) Staubitz, Mark (Carol) Ambrosius, Kay (David) Wagner, four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to: Transitions Life Care at 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh, N.C. 27607 or to the charity of your choice.

In accordance with Ruth's request, final arrangements are being handled by Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences:www.hallwynne.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
Memories & Condolences
August 28, 2020
Ruth always made everyone's day brighter. She is missed.
Frank Marshall Ambrosius
Family
August 27, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
August 27, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 27, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
