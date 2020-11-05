Ruth Baker
Dec. 1, 1931 - Nov. 3, 2020
Garner
Ruth Baker, 88, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. A native of Wake, Co., she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Lydia Massey Franks. Ruth worked in the childcare business for many years.
A Memorial service will take place at 11:00 AM Monday Nov. 9,2020 at Holland's United Methodist Church with inurnment in the church cemetery following the service. She is survived by her daughter, Claudia Baker and son Mark Baker, along with extended family. Along with her parents Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Baker, sister, Annie Lee Shepard and three brothers, Roy Franks, James Lane Franks and Lewis Franks. Condolences to bryan-leefuneralhome.com