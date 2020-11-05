1/1
Ruth Baker
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Baker

Dec. 1, 1931 - Nov. 3, 2020

Garner

Ruth Baker, 88, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family. A native of Wake, Co., she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Lydia Massey Franks. Ruth worked in the childcare business for many years.

A Memorial service will take place at 11:00 AM Monday Nov. 9,2020 at Holland's United Methodist Church with inurnment in the church cemetery following the service. She is survived by her daughter, Claudia Baker and son Mark Baker, along with extended family. Along with her parents Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Baker, sister, Annie Lee Shepard and three brothers, Roy Franks, James Lane Franks and Lewis Franks. Condolences to bryan-leefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Holland's United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved