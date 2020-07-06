1/1
Ruth Barrett
1923 - 2020
Ruth Drake Barrett

May 24, 1923 - July 5, 2020

Raleigh

Ruth Barrett, 97, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 at Transitions Life Care of Raleigh. Raised in Northampton County, she was one of 14 children of the late Matthew and Ophelia Drake. During WWII, she provided service to her country at Langley Air Force base. She then returned to Roanoke Rapids and worked as a cosmetologist and in retail. At 60, she returned to school and received her CNA nursing certificate.

Ruth dedicated her life to service. She was an active member of Rosemary United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She was passionate about caring for others and worked as a CNA until age 91. Many patients benefited from her kind service. Ruth was also an avid master gardener. She loved nothing more than sharing her plants and vegetables with others.

Ruth is survived by her son Thomas, his wife, Katie, and her beloved granddaughters, Hanna and Louisa Barrett. She is predeceased by her husband, Junius Barrett, her son, Charles Brain, and her stepson, Cleve Barrett.

To honor her memory, the family is requesting donations to Transitions Life Care of Raleigh (transitionslifecare.org/donate). Due to Covid 19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 6, 2020
Aunt Ruth was so kind, loving an funny. My daughter Grace an I stayed with her on weekend an Grace always remembers sitting up with Ruth till about 2am laughing looking ver old pictures an eating peanut brittle. She is free an happy now❤♥
Vic Davidson (Niece)
