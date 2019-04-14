Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakwood Cemetery
Ruth Beck Obituary
Ruth Cates Beck

June 1, 1929 – April 12, 2019

Raleigh

Ruth Beck, just weeks shy of her 90th birthday, passed away on Friday, April 12th in the dementia care unit of Elmcroft Senior Living in North Raleigh.

Ruth was the first of eight children born to the late Frank and Nila (Byrd) Cates; the beloved wife of the late Charles Beck for 46 years; and the proud mom of the late Mark Beck. She was predeceased by five of her younger siblings – Charles Cates, Erwin Cates, Zelda Cates Olive, Belle Cates (Fred) Padgett and Betty Jean Cates. She will be forever remembered for her loving and giving nature by her surviving siblings, Jerry Cates (Helen) of Smyrna, TN and Diane Cates Kiel (Steve) of Raleigh. Blessed to have her as their aunt, she will be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephew.

Ruth loved working in the yard of her Longview home in East Raleigh for almost fifty years and was always lending a helping hand to her neighbors.

A simple graveside celebration of her life with song, prayers and scripture will be held at Oakwood Cemetery on Tuesday, April 16 at 11a.m. followed by visitation.

The family would like to extend thanks to the staff at Elmcroft for their love and care of Ruth. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you spend some time with your elderly friends, neighbors and relatives.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 14, 2019
