Ruth Schreiner Boyce



January 28, 1930-May 11, 2019



Chapel Hill



Ruth Schreiner Boyce, 89, died on May 11, 2019 in Chapel Hill, NC. Her family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at the Carolina Meadows Retirement Community for family and friends in the near future.



Ruth was the daughter of Esther and Jack Schreiner and grew up along the Mississippi River in Prairie du Chien, WI. She fondly remembered canoeing in the summers and ice-skating in the winters. At age 17, Ruth left rural Wisconsin to attend Duke University where she majored in Economics and served as Secretary of the Student Government. While studying there, Ruth met her friend, and roommate Nancy Eberle with whom she would later travel the world. Following college, Ruth married Robert Boyce and settled in Chapel Hill. They raised two daughters, Laura and Barbara. Ruth worked for UNC Memorial Hospital in the Department of Orthopedics and for the UNC Alumni Association. Later in life Ruth found her passion; she traveled as a UNC Alumni Travel Coordinator that included trips to Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, and Tanzania. She also made trips to Europe, China, and Thailand. Ruth was mentor to Miriam Lyde, with whom she worked from grade school through graduate school to present. Ruth also tutored Korean journalism students in English.



In her late 80's Ruth was involved in the Carolina Meadows community organizing events including Movie Nights, spending time with friends, and playing duplicate bridge.



Ruth is survived by her brother, John Schreiner; her daughters Laura Boyce and Barbara Jacob; and her grandchildren, Erin Jacob and Alex Jacob. Published in The News & Observer on May 16, 2019