Home

POWERED BY

Services
Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Boyce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Boyce


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Boyce Obituary
Ruth Schreiner Boyce

January 28, 1930-May 11, 2019

Chapel Hill

Ruth Schreiner Boyce, 89, died on May 11, 2019 in Chapel Hill, NC. Her family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at the Carolina Meadows Retirement Community for family and friends in the near future.

Ruth was the daughter of Esther and Jack Schreiner and grew up along the Mississippi River in Prairie du Chien, WI. She fondly remembered canoeing in the summers and ice-skating in the winters. At age 17, Ruth left rural Wisconsin to attend Duke University where she majored in Economics and served as Secretary of the Student Government. While studying there, Ruth met her friend, and roommate Nancy Eberle with whom she would later travel the world. Following college, Ruth married Robert Boyce and settled in Chapel Hill. They raised two daughters, Laura and Barbara. Ruth worked for UNC Memorial Hospital in the Department of Orthopedics and for the UNC Alumni Association. Later in life Ruth found her passion; she traveled as a UNC Alumni Travel Coordinator that included trips to Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, and Tanzania. She also made trips to Europe, China, and Thailand. Ruth was mentor to Miriam Lyde, with whom she worked from grade school through graduate school to present. Ruth also tutored Korean journalism students in English.

In her late 80's Ruth was involved in the Carolina Meadows community organizing events including Movie Nights, spending time with friends, and playing duplicate bridge.

Ruth is survived by her brother, John Schreiner; her daughters Laura Boyce and Barbara Jacob; and her grandchildren, Erin Jacob and Alex Jacob.
Published in The News & Observer on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas
Download Now