Ruth Madison Conner
September 23, 1931 - February 29, 2020
Raleigh
Ruth Madison Conner transitioned into the next step of eternal life on February 29th. Ruth was born in the parsonage of First Methodist Church, Thomasville, NC on September 23, 1931 to Reverend T. Glenn Madison and Dora Pearson Madison. She graduated from Walkertown High School and the last class of Pfeiffer Jr. College before it became Pfeiffer University. She continued her education at High Point College where her parents met and where she met her husband, Hugh "Bud" Conner.
Always drawn to children, Ruth taught elementary aged children professionally and in Sunday school, as well as the day care center at FUMC Cary. She felt blessed by her large extended family of students and their parents.
Being born in a Methodist parsonage was the first step in a lifelong dedication to Christian service, Ruth was a member of Methodist churches in 3 different states. Ruth and family moved to Raleigh in 1968 and as a result, she was a member of First United Methodist Church of Cary for over 50 years. During her time there she felt honored to be the first lady lay leader. Additionally, she help found the Stephen Ministry program and directed many weddings.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Hugh "Bud" Conner, her parents T. Glenn Madison and Dora Pearson Madison and her brothers T.G. Madison Jr, John Madison and Charles Madison.
Ruth is survived by her two daughters Jane Jewell (Tom) and Meredith Butler (Jeffrey), granddaughter Leah Joostema (Brandon) and grandson Daniel Deaton, sister Barbara Morgan, plus a large number of nieces, nephews, cousins.
The family is eternally grateful for the loving care given to Ruth and to each of us by the Transitions LifeCare (Hospice) team and the staff at Sunrise of Cary.
Due to renovations at FUMC Cary, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21st at 2pm at Saint Francis United Methodist Church, 2965 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27518. Visitation will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ruth's honor may be sent to: First United Methodist Church of Cary, 117 S. Academy St, Cary, NC 27511 or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hopsice Cir, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2020