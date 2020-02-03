Home

Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
Ruth Cooke Driver


1922 - 2020
Ruth Cooke Driver Obituary
Ruth Cooke Driver

August 18, 1922 – February 1, 2020

Wendell

Edna Ruth Cooke Driver, 97, died Saturday. She was born in Johnston County to the late Ernest Talmadge & Iona Hawkins Moody Cooke. She loved gardening & flowers as well as sewing and being a truly gifted quilter. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, J. Howard Driver, son, Steve Driver, & several siblings.

Funeral 2 pm, Tuesday, Baptist Tabernacle Church with burial following in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth Driver (Doris) of Wendell, Dwayne Driver (Susan) of Kenly, NC, Elaine Holmquist (Donnie) of Knightdale, sister, Ernestine "Teeny" Woodell of Hertford, grandchildren, Wendy Jeffreys (Danny), Charlotte Thurner (Nick), Jason Driver, Steven Holmquist (Kim), Neal Driver (Aaron), Todd Holmquist (Kathy) & 7 great grandchildren.

Flowers welcomed, or memorials may be made to a .

Visitation 6-7:30 pm, Monday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell & other times at Elaine's home.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 3, 2020
