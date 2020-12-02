1/
Ruth Eleanor Elliott Oakes
1922 - 2020
February 28, 1922 - November 26, 2020
Chapel Hill, North Carolina - Ruth Eleanor Elliott Oakes died on November 26, 2020. Ruth was born on February 28, 1922 to Philip L. Elliott and Etta Carringer Elliott. She grew up in Cullowhee and Mars Hill in western North Carolina. She earned her BS in Biology from Mars Hill College and her RN from Johns Hopkins University. She served 2 years of active duty in the US Navy as a nurse during the end of World War II, stationed at Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Virginia. After active service she came to Duke University in 1947 to work on a masters degree in nursing. There she met L. Taylor Oakes. They were married in June, 1948. They spent the majority of their married life in Roanoke Rapids, NC where Ruth was Director of a nursing school connected with the local hospital. Later, she was a high school guidance counselor and also worked with Hospice. Ruth was active in First United Methodist Church, serving many years as a Sunday School teacher, prayer group leader, member and leader of the United Methodist Women, and Church Council member.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Jayne. She is survived by her husband Taylor, her daughter Maureen, brother Phil Elliott (Kacky), and sister Rachel Churchill. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather safely and share memories. If anyone wishes to remember Ruth, it is requested that she be honored with memorials to First United Methodist Church, Roanoke Rapids, NC or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences at CremationSocietyNC.com


Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 2, 2020.
