Ruth Funke Obituary
Ruth Funke

July 6, 1933 - April 18, 2020

Angier

Ruth Funke, 86, passed away Saturday at her home. A native of Russell County, VA, Ruth was the daughter of the late Howard Ball and Blanche Taylor Ball. Ruth was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed life, attending her church and helping others whenever she could.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Linda Snipes of Angier; granddaughter, Michelle Rodriguez of Angier; great-grandson, Dylan Fitzgerald of Angier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Harold Funke; daughter, Carolyn Funke; sister, Shelby Guthrey; brothers, Guy Ball and Charles Ball. Online condolences may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 23, 2020
