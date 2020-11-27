Ruth Gray Williams
June 7, 1925 - November 11, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Ruth Gray Williams, 95, passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior, Jesus, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Ruth was a resident of Springmoor Life Care Community in Raleigh, North Carolina. She was a loving sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Born Ruth Ann Gray, she was the daughter of the late Ruth Rouse Gray and William Kelvin Gray of Raleigh, North Carolina. She is survived by her husband of more than 70 years, Hugh Alexander Williams, Jr.; her sister, Elizabeth Gray Anderson and brother-in-law H. Perrin Anderson, of Charlotte, North Carolina; her son, Gray Williams and daughter-in-law, Julia Williams of Reno, Nevada; and her daughter, Blanche Heidengren, and son-in-law, the Rev. John Heidengren of Aliquippa, PA.
Ruth was born in Covington, Kentucky, and moved to Raleigh, North Carolina where she graduated from Broughton High School in 1943. She attended Greensboro Women's College (now UNC-Greensboro) and graduated in 1948 with a degree in Graphic Art Design. She started out her career working at North Carolina State University and became a very talented graphic artist and illustrator.
While at NCSU, she met her husband-to-be, Hugh, and they were married in 1950. They lived in Ohio for a short while where their son was born, and then moved to the Chicagoland area where their daughter was born and where Hugh had a long career with General Motors. Ruth was very involved at First Presbyterian Church of Downers Grove as the Clerk of Session, Head of the Altar Guild, and Chair of the Memorial Fund committee. She was an avid gardener and member of the Downers Grove Garden Club for many years, including several years as President.
In 1992, they retired to Raleigh, North Carolina, and attended First Presbyterian Church of Raleigh. Ruth became a member of the Raleigh chapters of the Jamestown Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a loving homemaker and devoted grandmother to Todd Williams, Stephen Williams, Allison W. Kalsbeek, Jonathan Heidengren, Katie Heidengren, Nate Heidengren, Nick Heidengren, and the late Alex Heidengren. She also adored her five nieces and nephews, and six great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Words of comfort may be shared on brownwynneraleigh.com
under Ruth Gray Williams. There will be a private family service and interment at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the fund of your choice.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.