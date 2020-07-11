Ruth Hartsell

Ruth Jones Hartsell



July 20, 1927- July 8, 2020



Henderson



Ruth Jones Hartsell, 92, of Crescent Drive, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Johns Creek, GA. Born in Wake County on July 20, 1927, she was the daughter the late Kenneth T. Jones, Sr. and Christiana Blalock Jones and was the widow of Dr. Harold M. Hartsell. Mrs. Hartsell was an active a member of First Baptist Church Henderson and the J.O.Y.-Currin Sunday School Class.



A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sunset Gardens by Dr. Ronald S. Cava.



Mrs. Hartsell is survived by her daughter, Diane H. Edwards and her husband, Danny of Johns Creek, GA; two granddaughters, Dr. Katie M. Edwards of Lincoln, NE and Kelly E. Slowik and husband, Jake of Atlanta, GA; a sister, Estelle Lawrence; and two brothers, Robert Jones and Mack Jones.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Georgia Stafford; and three brothers, Kenneth T. Jones, Jr., Bill Jones and Watson Jones.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Hartsell's name to FBC Henderson, Children's Ministries Fund, PO Box 75, Henderson, NC 27536.



