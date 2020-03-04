|
|
Ruth Morgan Lynch
May 8, 1928 - March 3, 2020
Clayton
Ruth Ann Morgan Lynch, 91, passed away peacefully at her home with her daughters by her side. She was born in Clayton on May 8, 1928 to the late Dewey and Bessie Morgan. On May 7th 1948, Ruth married Leamon Lynch and remained his devoted wife until he lost his 14-year battle with Alzheimer's in 2000.
After graduating from high school in 1945, Ruth started working for First Citizens Bank. Over the course of her career she worked as a payroll and office manager for several textile firms in the town of Clayton. Ruth was a loving mother to three girls and grandmother to two boys. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Clayton and served the Clayton community by volunteering with the Clayton Area Ministries, the American Red Cross and a big supporter of the Clayton High School Alumni Association.
She is survived by her daughters, Lori Remmert (Kenny) of Midlothian, TX and Bess Knopp (Tom) of Rural Retreat, VA; grandchildren, Calen Remmert (Briana) of Midlothian, TX and Clay Remmert of Fort Worth, TX; sister, Duba Coats (Bucky) of Clayton and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Lynch; husband, Leamon Lynch and a brother, Charles Morgan.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:00pm at the First Baptist Church of Clayton with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service from 12:00 – 1:00pm. The committal service will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Organ Fund, PO Box 35, Clayton, NC 27528 or to The Clayton High School Alumni Association, PO Box 1015, Clayton, NC 27528. Online condolences may be made to the Lynch family at www.mclaurnatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 4, 2020