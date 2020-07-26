Ruth Marie Glenn
November 14, 1930 - July 10, 2020
Raleigh
Ruth Hyde Glenn passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10,2020 at The Cardinal at North Hills. She was a devoted wife and mother.
Mrs. Glenn nee Hyde was born on November 14, 1930 in High Point North Carolina to John Thompson Hyde and Lillie Newton Hyde. She married Dr. J. Eugene Glenn and together they spent most of their lives in Jacksonville, Florida until they relocated back home to North Carolina.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her beloved husband of almost 69 years, Eugene Glenn, and her three children, Jeffrey Thompson Glenn, Michael Eugene Glenn and Sharon Marie Glenn; her grandchildren, Christopher Anderson Brook, Matthew Graham Brook, Paul Andrew Glenn and John Cameron Glenn; her great grandchildren, Sophia Ruth Brook and Elias Demetrios Brook; and her granddaughter -in-law, Lydia John Iliopoulos Brook. And Moira Downey.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Montlawn Memorial Park's Chapel of Memories, 2911 South Wilmington Street.
In lieu of flowers the family invites you to consider making a donation to Safe Haven for Cats, 8431 Garvey Drive, #137, Raleigh, North Carolina.