|
|
Ruth Fulk Rhodes
January 22, 1930 - November 17, 2019
Emerald Isle
Ruth Fulk Rhodes passed at the age of 89 from a massive stroke at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation Center on Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was born on January 22, 1930 and her children had been planning her upcoming 90th birthday party!
A private family service will be held in Emerald Isle, NC on Friday, November 29, 2019.
Ruth graduated salutatorian of her high school class in Pinnacle, N C, and began working in the payroll department of Hanes Hosiery in Winston Salem. She started as a forward on the Hanes Hosiery semi-professional women's basketball team, which traveled all over the southeast U.S. Her future husband Raymond K. Rhodes met her after watching her play basketball. They married August 4, 1951 and had three children. After her youngest child started preschool, she entered Meredith College in Raleigh, taking courses while her children were in school and finally completing her BA in English there. She then taught English to seniors at the newly built Enloe High School, as well as students at North Carolina State University as she worked on her MA in English. An avid reader, Ruth had a curiosity that never waned; she loved British literature and history, especially Shakespeare.
In her earlier years Ruth actively served her community as President of the Junior Woman's Club, President of the women's educational society Delta Kappa Gamma, and a member of the Beckanna Garden Club. She attended Hayes Barton UMC in Raleigh, NC. She also loved music and enjoyed hearing her family sing and play a variety of musical instruments. Her grandchildren brought her great joy and she encouraged them to use their talents and follow their dreams. One of her favorite past times included going to the beach, and her last years were spent enjoying the beauty and warmth of Emerald Isle, NC where she lived.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin Silas Fulk and Mary McDaniel Fulk; husband, Raymond K. Rhodes; and brother, Sidney Ray Fulk (wife: Jewel).
She is survived by her daughters, Robin Rhodes Dailey (husband: Bob) and Terry Ellen Rhodes (partner: Jim); son, Raymond Kenneth Rhodes, Jr. (wife: Sandy); and four special grandchildren: Mary Elizabeth Dailey, Taylor McKenzie Rhodes, Sidney Ray Rhodes and Susannah Rhodes Stewart; brothers: Silas R. Fulk (wife, deceased: Norma Jean); Riley Fulk (wife: Beate); Gary Fulk (wife: Hazel); sister, Linda Fulk Hutchins (husband: Phil); half-brother, Mike Fulk (wife: Dinah); half-sisters: Rita Hall (husband: Earl); Gail Garbo (husband: Joe).
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 20, 2019