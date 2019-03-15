Home

Joyners Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 237-3197
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Joyners Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway
Wilson, NC 27896
Funeral service
Following Services
Joyners Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway
Wilson, NC 27896
Ruth S. Breedlove Obituary
Ruth Skinner Breedlove

cLAYTON

Ruth Skinner Breedlove, 87, of Clayton, formerly of Wilson passed away Thursday. The family will receive friends this Sunday, from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, Wilson. The funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, E Green Street, NC 56, Franklinton. The Rev. Robert Rose will officiate.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Rose. B. Kulha and husband, Matt of Clayton; son, Hampton Randall Breedlove of Middlesex; granddaughter, Amber V. Breedlove of Kenly; her sisters-in-law, Lois Skinner and Ann Skinner; numerous nieces and nephews and former daughter-in-law, Angela G. Breedlove.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hampton C. Breedlove; son, Brian Allen Breedlove; parents, Russell and Julia Belle Skinner; sisters, Sylvia Pittman and Sallie Pridgen and brothers, James R. "Bud" Skinner, Gerald Skinner, William "Snook" Skinner and Tom Skinner.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be directed to Evansdale United Methodist Church, 4334 Evansdale Road, Wilson, North Carolina 27893 or the , PO Box 12829, New Bern, North Carolina 28561.

Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 15, 2019
