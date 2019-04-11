Ruth Jean Sherron Smith



Cross City, FL



Ruth Jean Sherron Smith was born January 2, 1936 in Durham, North Carolina to Thomas Wesley Sherron and Jane Martin Sherron. Ruth passed away at home at the age of 83 on April 7, 2019.



Ruth received her AA degree from Sacred Heart College in Belmont, North Carolina, where she regularly made the dean's list. As a young woman, she was a member of the marketing administrative secretarial pool at Radiation Inc., in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where she met caught the eye of her soon-to-be husband, William Mobley Smith, Jr. They were married for 57 years. Her continual support of her husband Bill allowed him to have a very successful career, moving 19 times including Canada, North Carolina and California.



Following her husband's retirement, they returned to North Carolina where Ruth was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. As members, both she and Bill enjoyed preparing the meal for Wednesday Night Supper. She volunteered at UNC Hospital, as well as Meals on Wheels. She and Bill moved to Cross City, Florida in June of 2017 to be close to family. She enjoyed doing needlepoint, playing Bridge, shopping and was an avid animal lover. Anyone who visited them in their various homes will comment that she was the "hostess with the mostess."



She was preceded in death by her parents and the love of her life, William Mobley Smith, Jr. Ruth is survived by her son, William Mobley Smith III and daughter-in-law, LauraMary Smith; her brothers-in-law, John Morgan Smith, Sr. (Charlotte), Steve Rains (Donna) and Mark Rains (Gail); and numerous nieces and nephews.



Memorial services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, April 13, 2019, graveside at the Cross City Cemetery with Rev. Mike Brown officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice, http://beyourhaven.org/ and Gideon's International, https://gideons.org



Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City, Florida, 352-498-5400 and Chiefland, Florida, 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary